Joy Orbison Announces Two New Solo EPs

Joy Orbison is set to release two new solo EPs.

Peter O'Grady (a.k.a. Joy Orbison) has not put out a solo release since 2012's Ellipsis EP on Hinge Finger, collaborating in the meantime on several with Boddika. Earlier this week, the British producer uploaded snippets from two forthcoming releases to his SoundCloud page. Hinge Finger will release two-tracker Off Season / Fuerza, while it is currently unclear through which imprint the Toss Portal EP will be put out.

Off Season / Fuerza and Toss Portal will both be released soon. Stream snippets below.

Tracklisting:

Off Season / Fuerza

01. Off Season

02. Fuerza (Feat. Kieron & Lou)

Toss Portal EP

01. Rid

02. Walworth Window

03. 98 Koln

04. Rite Ov