Junction 2 Announces Stage Split

London's Junction 2 has added the stage split for this year's event.
The event will host DJ Koze, DJ Tennis and Maceo Plex, as well as local selectors Andrew Weatherall, Jane Fitz and Dolan Bergin. Techno fans can also look forward to sets from Rødhåd, Joseph Capriati and Daniel Avery, who join Adam Beyer, Ben Klock, Chris Liebing, Tale of Us, and Planetary Assault Systems (who performs live).
The one-day festival is split across five stages, put together by festival organizers LWE, The Hydra and Drumcode, as well as Sonus Festival and Into The Woods. It will commence at midday on June 10, running through to 22:30 that evening, all taking place at Boston Manor Park in West London.
The stage splits are now exclusively available below.
For more information and tickets, head to the Junction 2 site.
Drumcode
Adam Beyer
Ben Klock
Ida Engberg
Reset Robot
Tale Of Us
SONUS
Joseph Capriati
Maceo Plex
Recondite Live
Sam Paganini
DJ Tennis
Eagles & Butterflies
The Hydra
Daphni
DJ Koze
Andrew Weatherall
Willow
Dolan Bergin
LWE Warehouse in association with Relentless
Chris Liebing
Alan Fitzpatrick
Charlotte De Witte
Daniel Avery
Planetary Assault Systems (Live)
Rødhåd
Into The Woods in association with Frontier
Praslea
Jane Fitz
Janeret
Kolo & Dyze
Tarek Charbonnier
G. Walker