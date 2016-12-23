Junction 2 Announces Stage Split

London's Junction 2 has added the stage split for this year's event.

The event will host DJ Koze, DJ Tennis and Maceo Plex, as well as local selectors Andrew Weatherall, Jane Fitz and Dolan Bergin. Techno fans can also look forward to sets from Rødhåd, Joseph Capriati and Daniel Avery, who join Adam Beyer, Ben Klock, Chris Liebing, Tale of Us, and Planetary Assault Systems (who performs live).

The one-day festival is split across five stages, put together by festival organizers LWE, The Hydra and Drumcode, as well as Sonus Festival and Into The Woods. It will commence at midday on June 10, running through to 22:30 that evening, all taking place at Boston Manor Park in West London.

The stage splits are now exclusively available below.

For more information and tickets, head to the Junction 2 site.

Drumcode

Adam Beyer

Ben Klock

Ida Engberg

Reset Robot

Tale Of Us

SONUS

Joseph Capriati

Maceo Plex

Recondite Live

Sam Paganini

DJ Tennis

Eagles & Butterflies

The Hydra

Daphni

DJ Koze

Andrew Weatherall

Willow

Dolan Bergin

LWE Warehouse in association with Relentless

Chris Liebing

Alan Fitzpatrick

Charlotte De Witte

Daniel Avery

Planetary Assault Systems (Live)

Rødhåd

Into The Woods in association with Frontier

Praslea

Jane Fitz

Janeret

Kolo & Dyze

Tarek Charbonnier

G. Walker