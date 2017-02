Kappa FuturFestival has announced its plans for its sixth edition this coming July.

The event is recognised as one of Europe's leading techno gatherings, acknowledged for its lineups and high quality production.

The first wave of names to be playing include:

Carl Cox

Sven Väth

Jamie Jones

Tale Of Us

Sasha & John Digweed

This year's edition takes place on July 8 and 9, with more acts to be announced soon.

More information can be found here.