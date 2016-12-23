Kappa FuturFestival Adds Seth Troxler, Nina Kraviz, and More

Kappa FuturFestival has added more names to the lineup, namely Seth Troxler b2b The Martinez Brothers, Fatboy Slim, Nina Kraviz, Joseph Capriati, and Paul Kalkbrenner.

These names are added to a lineup that already included Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, Sasha & Digweed, Sven Vath and Tale of Us.

The schedule, as it stands, is as follows:

Saturday, July 8

Carl Cox

Fatboy Slim

Jamie Jones

Nina Kraviz

Sasha & John Digweed

Seth Troxler b2b The Martinez Brothers

Sunday, July 9

Joseph Capriati

Paul Kalkbrenner

Sven Väth

Tale Of Us

This year's edition takes place on July 8 and 9, with more acts to be announced soon.

More information can be found here.