Kappa FuturFestival Adds Seth Troxler, Nina Kraviz, and More

Kappa FuturFestival has added more names to the lineup, namely Seth Troxler b2b The Martinez Brothers, Fatboy Slim, Nina Kraviz, Joseph Capriati, and Paul Kalkbrenner.
These names are added to a lineup that already included Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, Sasha & Digweed, Sven Vath and Tale of Us.
The schedule, as it stands, is as follows:
Saturday, July 8
Carl Cox
Fatboy Slim
Jamie Jones
Nina Kraviz
Sasha & John Digweed
Seth Troxler b2b The Martinez Brothers
Sunday, July 9
Joseph Capriati
Paul Kalkbrenner
Sven Väth
Tale Of Us
This year's edition takes place on July 8 and 9, with more acts to be announced soon.
