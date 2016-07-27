Klasse Wrecks Launches New Label, Moran Music Group

Klasse Wrecks has launched a new label.

Berlin-based Klasse Wrecks, the imprint run by Luca Lozano and Mr. Ho, has launched a sub-division, Moran Music Group. The new venture was undertaken with one purpose in mind—to share the music of currently unknown Kansas native Karlos Moran.

The producer was "stumbled upon" by Lozano, who was so taken by his music, he decided to create a new label dedicated to the Moran sound. Debut five-tracker MMG001 is described as being "somewhere in-between US House, Deep-Acid and proto-mutant-house Paradise Garage anthems."

MMG001 is out now. Stream snippets below and buy it at Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

A1. You Are My Life

A2. JMC Groove

B1. Just One Of Those Things

B2. The Spies Around Us

B3. Transgressing The Invisible Threshold