After debuting on Mr. G’s Phoenix G imprint in 2016 with the Unfamiliar Territory EP, Jayson Wynters makes an appearance on DBA for this, his second release, backed by a Kowton remix.

Tracklisting:

A1. Technological Enslavement

A2. Double Standards

B1. Technological Enslavement (Kowton remix)

B2. Sonic Boxing

Ahead of the EP's March 31 release, Kowton's rework of "Technological Enslavement" is streamable in full below.