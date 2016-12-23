Laurent Garnier Readies New EP

French legend Laurent Garnier has some new music on the way—namely the two track Tribute EP on Kompakt Extra.

The story behind the release, in Garnier's words, is as follows:

"One Saturday in February I was having an amazing night playing at Oval Space in London. In the middle of my set, I dropped "1-4 Doctor C'est Chouette." A fan came up to the DJ booth to ask me what I was playing. When I told him it was one of my new tracks, he replied—to my surprise—'There's so much melancholy in this track, what were you thinking about when you made it?' His question struck a deep chord: he had understood what I was feeling when I made the track—isn't that what music is all about? But did I really have to tell him the story? It wasn't the place or the time to get into a deep conversation, so I simply smiled at him to thank him for his enthusiasm.

"There are times in our lives when we should dedicate a little something to people or places that are important to us. This is what this record is all about: just to say I love you, I miss you or just simply thank you."

Tracklisting:

A1. 1-4 Doctor C'est Chouette

B. From the Crypt to the Astrofloor

Tribute EP is scheduled for April 14 release on Kompakt Extra, with a preview available here.