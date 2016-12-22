Laurent Garnier, Roman Poncet, and More Appear on Skryptöm Compilation

Antoine Husson's (a.k.a Electric Rescue) Paris-based techno label Skryptöm will release a compilation featuring cuts from Roman Poncet, Laurent Garnier, and more in celebration of 10 years in operation.

The tracklisting is as follows:

01. Laurent Garnier "Electric Djedi Disco Biscuit"

02. Inigo Kennedy "Placation"

03. Wlderz "Everything"

04. Truncate "Ideas"

05. Maxime Dangles "Our Own Choices"

06. Kmyle "Athmos"

07. Scan X "Stage Ready"

08. Zadig "The Hadron’s Trail"

09. Leghau "Timeless"

10. Paul Nazca "Neuk"

11. Roman Poncet "Caje"

12. Johannes Heil "Obfuscator"

13. Moteka "Asketyll"

14. Electric Rescue "Together"

Skryptöm 10Y is scheduled for April release.