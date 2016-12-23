Leo Leal, Soul Of Hex, and More Appear on Comunité Compilation.

Leo Leal, Soul Of Hex, and more have contributed tracks to the upcoming compilation from Mexico's Comunité—the label arm of the well-known festival and extended event that runs in Tulum each January.

Each of the producers on this compilation is Mexican, with the goal being to combine their distinctive backgrounds of Mexico City, Tijuana, Monterrey, and Chihuahua within a single package.

Tracklisting

A1. Josep "Timeless"

A2. Leo Leal "Moldavita"

B1. Soul Of Hex "Midgård"

B2. Pedro Salgado "Krishna"

002 EP is scheduled for March 8 release.