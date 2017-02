Maayan Nidam has shared her full set from her birthday party.

The Berlin-based, Israeli-born DJ-producer had a busy summer, contributing two tracks to Nina Kraviz' Sleep Not Found compilation before releasing a new Perlon 10".

The set, broken down into seven parts, was recorded in July as part of her birthday party at Club der Visionäre where she played with Nina Kraviz, Konrad Black, and K.atou.

The entire set is streamable below.