Max Cooper Shares John Tejada Remix

Max Cooper has shared the John Tejada remix from his upcoming Emergence Remixed LP.

In November last year, Max Cooper released EMERGENCE, an epic, operatic, amalgamation between an audiovisual show, scientific research project, art installation and IDM record. Now in 2017, Cooper will release an album of remixes by friends and other artists he admires.

Emergence Remixed will be released as a DJ-friendly 12” vinyl with six remixes on, and a new digital album with the full suite of 10 remixes. On the 12” will be the remixes from Vessels, Rival Consoles, Tom Hodge, Kimyan Law, Christian Löffler, and Ash Koosha; meanwhile, the full digital LP also has remixes from Patrice Bäumel, Joe Farr, John Tejada, and Hidden Orchestra.

Tracklisting

01. Trust feat.Tom Hodge & Kathrin deBoer (Christian Löffler Remix)

02. Cyclic (Tom Hodge Remix)

03. Distant Light (Rival Consoles Remix)

04. Symmetry feat.Tom Hodge (Vessels Remix)

05. Trust feat.Tom Hodge & Kathrin deBoer (Kimyan Law Remix)

06. Organa (Patrice Bäumel Remix)

07. Seed feat. Kathrin deBoer (Ash Koosha Remix)

08. Panned (Joe Farr Remix)

09. Cyclic (John Tejada Remix)

10. Symmetry feat.Tom Hodge (Hidden Orchestra Remix)

Emergence Remixed is scheduled for March 31 release, while the John Tejada rework of "Cyclic" is streamable in full above.