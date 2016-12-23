Max Loderbauer and Jacek Sienkiewicz ‎Team Up on New Album

Max Loderbauer and Jacek Sienkiewicz will release an LP together.

END will drop on Polish electronic musician Sienkiewivcz's Recognition Records later this year. It's the latest product of a relationship that started publicly sharing music back in 2015, with the Ridges EP (a record made up of two tracks, both of which also feature on the forthcoming album). The duo also released a live recording of their performance at Berlin Atonal.

Upcoming 11-tracker END is described by the label as being made up of "post-brutalism compositions," which were put together following the "rule of free improvisation with a reduced instrumental setup."

END will be released March 31.

Tracklisting:

01. Est

02. Tib

03. Hak

04. Sir

05. Tuk

06. Gnd

07. Noe

08. Wet

09. Hut

10. West Ridge

11. East Ridge