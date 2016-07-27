Mayak Preps Christopher Ledger EP; Shares Track

Following three standout releases in 2016—from Anton Kubikov, Dilated Pupils, and Afriqua—MAYAK kicks off 2017 with an EP from another bright newcomer in Christopher Ledger.

With a focus on deep grooves and dense atmospheres, Ledger's music is at once hypnotic, trippy, and intelligent—qualities that his latest EP, Metonimia, has in spades. Metonimia features two original cuts, an original mix and an ambient, beatless version of "Metonimia," as well as a peaktime remix from Romanian producer Teluric.

Ahead of the March 3 release, you can stream Ledger's ambient version of "Metonimia" in full via the player below, along with previews of all three tracks.