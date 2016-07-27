Mint Condition Announces Herbert Reissue

Mint Condition will re-release the Classic Herbert EP next month.

The recently established Mint Condition imprint is one "focussed on excavating the outer fringes of classic house and techno," that has so far reissued music by the likes of Plez, Iz & Diz and Circulation. With four releases under its belt, the label has detailed plans of its next three releases.

Matthew Herbert's three-tracker Classic Herbert (originally released in '96 on Classic), which features "Got To Be Movin'," will be reissued in March. There are also EPs from Paul Hester and Robert Owens on the way before that.

Robert Owens' I'll Be Your Friend will be reissued February 24, followed by Paul Hester's The Voyage on March 10, and Herbert's Classic Herbert on March 17. Pre-order them all at Above Board.

Tracklisting:

Robert Owens I'll Be Your Friend

A1 I'll Be Your Friend (Original Def Mix)

A2 I'll Be Your Friend (Mo Mo Beats)

B1 I'll Be Your Friend (Dead Zone Mix)

B2 I'll Be Your Friend (Def Instrumental)

Paul Hester The Voyage

A The Voyage

B Subsonic Interference

Herbert Classic Herbert

A Got To Be Movin'

B1 Fat King Fire

B2 Housewife