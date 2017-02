London-based duo Joe Andrews and Tom Halstead (a.k.a Raime) released a new record yesterday, titled Notion 2 Notion—that sold out in just hours.

Only 500 copies of the EP were released by the label, Blackest Ever Black, and there are no plans for repress or a digital version. All copies were sold in a few hours.

Tracklisting

A. Notion 2 Notion

B. Losing Track

Notion 2 Notion was released on February 20.