Nuits Sonores Announces Night Schedule

Lyon's Nuits Sonores festival has revealed its nighttime plans for this year's edition—the annual event's 15-year anniversary.

The schedule for this year is as follows:

Night One, Hall 1—Wednesday, May 24 (21.00 to 05.00)

21:30—22:15: Poison Point

22:35—23:20: Agar Agar

23:40—00:40: Andre Brattan

01:20—02:30: Vitalic—ODC

03:00—05:00: Mind Against

Night One, Hall Two—Wednesday, May 24 (21.00 to 05.00)

21:00—23:50: Macadam Mambo DJs

23.50—00.50: The Pilotwings

00.50—01.50: Lord of the Isles

02.00—03.00: Khidja

03.00—05.00: Talaboman

Night One, Hall Three—Wednesday, May 24 (21.00 to 05.00)

21.30—22:15: Leanionnaire Mob + Art Wike

22.45—23.45: Kekra

00.00—00.45: AJ Tracey

01.00—01.45: Stormzy

02.00—02.45: Lady Leshurr

03.00—05.00: Sarah Farina

Night Two, Le Circuit—Thursday, May 25

La Plateforme

20:00—21:00: Wumm Live

21:00—22:00: Sweely Live

22:00—00:00: Oussama K DJ set

00:00—04:00: Roy Davis Jr DJ set

Sonic

21:00—21:45: DJ Pj

21:45—22:30: Waveland Live

22:45—23:30: Matteo Vallicelli Live

23:45—00:45: Bernardino Femminielli & Les Beautés Du Siècle Live

00:45—03:45: Dj Pj DJ set

Terminal

00:00—01:30: Stakhan DJ set

01:30—03:00: Tripheme DJ set

03:00—04:00: DMX Krew Live

04:00—07:00: Palmbomen II DJ set

Transbordeur Communion Communion

Transbordeur

20:30—21:30: Yussef Kamaal Live

21:50—23:30: Bachar Mar-Khalifé Live

23:45—00:45: Puzupuzu Live

00:45—02:45: Ondatrópica feat. Quantic et Fren- te Cumbiero Live

02:45—05:00: Radio Meuh Dj set

Club Transbo

23:30—03:00 Coming soon

03:00—05:00 Midnight Ravers Dj set

Night 3, Hall 1—Friday, May 26 (21.00 to 05.00)

21:30—22:30 : G’BOÏ et Jean Mi

22.30—23.20: Fatima Yamaha

23.50—00.45: Pharoah Sanders

01.15—02.00: Harvey Sutherland & Bermuda

02.30—03.30: Floating Points

03.30-—05.00: Funkineven

21.00—22.40: Markus Gibb

22.40—23.40: Marie Davidson

23.50—00.50: Aurora Halal

01.00—03.00: François X B2B Bambounou

03.00—05.00: Helena VS UMWELT

Night 3, Hall 3—Friday, May 26 (21.00 to 05.00)

21.45—23.30: Ashinoa

23.00—23.45: Dollkraut

00.15—01.00: Mustafa Özkent Ve Belçika Orkestras

01.30—02.15: Omar Souleyman

02.30—03.15: Moscoman

03.30—05.00: King Ghazi

Night 4, Hall 1—Saturday, May 27 (21.00 to 05.00)

21.45—22.30: Rizan Sa'id

10.30—00.00: Errorsmith

00.30—03.30: The Chemical Brothers (DJ)

03.00—05.00: DJ P. Moore

Night 4, Hall 2—Saturday, May 27 (21.00 to 05.00)

21.30—23.30: Sentiments

23.30—00.30: Raheem Experience

00.30—01.30: Soichi Terrada

01.30—03.00: Kink

03.00—05.00: Beautiful Swimmers

Night 4, Hall 3—Saturday, May 27 (21.00 to 05.00)

21.45—22.30: Pratos

23.00—00.00: Beak>

00.30—01.30: Einstürzende Neubauten

02.15—03.00: Mr TC

03.00—05.00: Guest

More information on Nuits Sonores, including tickets, can be found here; with the day schedule avalaible here.