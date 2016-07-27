Nuits Sonores Announces Night Schedule

Lyon's Nuits Sonores festival has revealed its nighttime plans for this year's edition—the annual event's 15-year anniversary.
The schedule for this year is as follows:
Night One, Hall 1—Wednesday, May 24 (21.00 to 05.00)
21:30—22:15: Poison Point
22:35—23:20: Agar Agar
23:40—00:40: Andre Brattan
01:20—02:30: Vitalic—ODC
03:00—05:00: Mind Against
Night One, Hall Two—Wednesday, May 24 (21.00 to 05.00)
21:00—23:50: Macadam Mambo DJs
23.50—00.50: The Pilotwings
00.50—01.50: Lord of the Isles
02.00—03.00: Khidja
03.00—05.00: Talaboman
Night One, Hall Three—Wednesday, May 24 (21.00 to 05.00)
21.30—22:15: Leanionnaire Mob + Art Wike
22.45—23.45: Kekra
00.00—00.45: AJ Tracey
01.00—01.45: Stormzy
02.00—02.45: Lady Leshurr
03.00—05.00: Sarah Farina
Night Two, Le Circuit—Thursday, May 25
La Plateforme
20:00—21:00: Wumm Live
21:00—22:00: Sweely Live
22:00—00:00: Oussama K DJ set
00:00—04:00: Roy Davis Jr DJ set
Sonic
21:00—21:45: DJ Pj
21:45—22:30: Waveland Live
22:45—23:30: Matteo Vallicelli Live
23:45—00:45: Bernardino Femminielli & Les Beautés Du Siècle Live
00:45—03:45: Dj Pj DJ set
Terminal
00:00—01:30: Stakhan DJ set
01:30—03:00: Tripheme DJ set
03:00—04:00: DMX Krew Live
04:00—07:00: Palmbomen II DJ set
Transbordeur Communion Communion
Transbordeur
20:30—21:30: Yussef Kamaal Live
21:50—23:30: Bachar Mar-Khalifé Live
23:45—00:45: Puzupuzu Live
00:45—02:45: Ondatrópica feat. Quantic et Fren- te Cumbiero Live
02:45—05:00: Radio Meuh Dj set
Club Transbo
23:30—03:00 Coming soon
03:00—05:00 Midnight Ravers Dj set
Night 3, Hall 1—Friday, May 26 (21.00 to 05.00)
21:30—22:30 : G’BOÏ et Jean Mi
22.30—23.20: Fatima Yamaha
23.50—00.45: Pharoah Sanders
01.15—02.00: Harvey Sutherland & Bermuda
02.30—03.30: Floating Points
03.30-—05.00: Funkineven
Night 3, Hall 1—Friday, May 26 (21.00 to 05.00)
21.00—22.40: Markus Gibb
22.40—23.40: Marie Davidson
23.50—00.50: Aurora Halal
01.00—03.00: François X B2B Bambounou
03.00—05.00: Helena VS UMWELT
Night 3, Hall 3—Friday, May 26 (21.00 to 05.00)
21.45—23.30: Ashinoa
23.00—23.45: Dollkraut
00.15—01.00: Mustafa Özkent Ve Belçika Orkestras
01.30—02.15: Omar Souleyman
02.30—03.15: Moscoman
03.30—05.00: King Ghazi
Night 4, Hall 1—Saturday, May 27 (21.00 to 05.00)
21.45—22.30: Rizan Sa'id
10.30—00.00: Errorsmith
00.30—03.30: The Chemical Brothers (DJ)
03.00—05.00: DJ P. Moore
Night 4, Hall 2—Saturday, May 27 (21.00 to 05.00)
21.30—23.30: Sentiments
23.30—00.30: Raheem Experience
00.30—01.30: Soichi Terrada
01.30—03.00: Kink
03.00—05.00: Beautiful Swimmers
Night 4, Hall 3—Saturday, May 27 (21.00 to 05.00)
21.45—22.30: Pratos
23.00—00.00: Beak>
00.30—01.30: Einstürzende Neubauten
02.15—03.00: Mr TC
03.00—05.00: Guest
More information on Nuits Sonores, including tickets, can be found here; with the day schedule avalaible here.