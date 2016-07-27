Ostgut Ton Announces New Nick Höppner EP

Nick Höppner is next up on Ostgut Ton.

Three-tracker Box Drop will be the Panorama Bar resident's eighth EP on the Berghain-affiliated label, the most recent being his 2016 collaboration with Japanese artist Gonno. The forthcoming release is described as putting "full focus on club music," with a mixture of dub techno, house and bleep-influenced selections.

The label has also hinted at the release of Höppner's sophomore album this summer (following on from his 2015 debut, Folk), which promises to be "stylistically and atmospherically more diverse" than the upcoming EP.

Box Drop will be released March 17. Stream snippets below.

Tracklisting:

A. Box Drop

B1. Still

B2. Out Of Sight