Ostgut Ton Announces New Tobias. Album

A new Tobias. album will land on Ostgut Ton this April.

Eyes In The Center will be German musician Tobias Freund's third full-length outing on Ostgut Ton, after 2011's Leaning Over Backwards and 2014's A Series Of Shocks. The label promises a continuation of the "musical narrative laid out by his Helium Sessions EP" (which dropped last last year), while evoking "the spirit of (post) punk and the more experimental niches of electronic music." Listeners can expect modular synth-driven techno, experimental and ambient music across the 12-track release.

Eyes In The Center will be released April 21. Check out a recent live recording of Tobias. in action at VENT, Tokyo earlier this year below (via The Quietus), which features several cuts from the forthcoming LP.

Tracklisting:

01. Cr 24

02. Autopoiesis

03. Blind Mass

04. Syndrome

05. Single Minded

06. In Between

07. Visitors

08. Geometric

09. Beautiful Mistake

10. Vertic

11. El Mundo Será Feliz

12. Eyes In The Center