Out To Lunch Drops New Split EP

Out To Lunch has released a new EP.

The label, which is headed up by Jens Kuhn (a.k.a. Lowtec), was relaunched in 2015 following a decade of inactivity, putting out music by a selection of previously unknown acts since: The Hangout Project, Tyler & Mandre, James Booth, and Black Point.

The German imprint's latest release is a split EP, which features one bleepy breakbeat number by Black Point, and a downbeat production by Kassem Mosse (a regular on Kuhn's other label, Workshop Records).

Split Vol. 2 is out now. Buy it and listen to snippets at Hard Wax.

Tracklisting:

A. Kassem Mosse "MPCDEEPLIVEDIT"

B. Black Point "Forest Lore"