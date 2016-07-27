Overmono Return to XL Recordings

Ed & Tom Russell (known respectively for their solo Tessela and Truss projects) will return to XL Recordings as Overmono with their second EP, titled Arla II.

A follow-up to last year's Arla EP, Arla II is said to further "crystallize the duo's immense and innovative sound," according to the label.

The project is born of the brothers' collective creative impulse and staking out its own defined place in the contemporary landscape of electronic music. Instead of searching for commonalities between their earlier individual work, Overmono combines the duo's talents in order to reach the spaces between ambient, techno, and UK hardcore dynamics.

Tracklisting:

A1 O-Coast

A2 Telephax 030

A3 HR3

B1 16 Steps

B2 Concorde

B3 Powder Dry

Arla II is scheduled for March 10 release, with "Powder Dry" streamable below.

A limited edition of Arla II on marbled vinyl with special artwork sleeve will be available exclusively through the XL Recordings UK & USA web stores.