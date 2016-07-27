P.E.A.R.L. Preps Debut Album

P.E.A.R.L. will release his first solo LP in April.

The Berlin-based Spanish techno producer, who was formerly one half of Agony Forces, will release his debut full-length on his own Falling Ethics imprint. Temptation Through Impatience takes its inspiration from 1415 Latin text Ars Moriendi, or 'The Art of Dying.' Listeners can expect obscure sound design, atmospheric drones and harsh kicks across the eight-tracker, taking direction from British techno heritage.

Temptation Through Impatience will be released April 14. Watch a video teaser for the album below.

Tracklisting:

A1. Impatience

A2. Rules Of Behavior

B1. Despair

B2. Speculum

C1. Lack Of Faith

C2. Avarice

D1. Spiritual Pride

D2. The Search for Identity