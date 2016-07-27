P.E.A.R.L. Preps Debut Album

P.E.A.R.L. will release his first solo LP in April.
The Berlin-based Spanish techno producer, who was formerly one half of Agony Forces, will release his debut full-length on his own Falling Ethics imprint. Temptation Through Impatience takes its inspiration from 1415 Latin text Ars Moriendi, or 'The Art of Dying.' Listeners can expect obscure sound design, atmospheric drones and harsh kicks across the eight-tracker, taking direction from British techno heritage.
Temptation Through Impatience will be released April 14. Watch a video teaser for the album below.
Tracklisting:
A1. Impatience
A2. Rules Of Behavior
B1. Despair
B2. Speculum
C1. Lack Of Faith
C2. Avarice
D1. Spiritual Pride
D2. The Search for Identity