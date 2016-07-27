Pangaea, Mike Parker, and Tensal Remix Tensal

Pangaea, Mike Parker, and Tensal have remixed Tensal’s Opposite Inertia EP that came out on Kynant Records last year.

One the most distinctive artists in techno, Mike Parker, combines his signature, modulated bassline and sharp claps with the off-kilter rhythm of "Inertia 1," before Tensal’s remake of "Inertia 2." Finally, Pangaea, of Hessle Audio, switches up the broken rhythm of "Inertia 3" and adds the kind of touches that make his records stand out.

Tracklisting:

01. Inertia 1 (Mike Parker Remix)

02. Inertia 2 (Tensal Remake)

03. Inertia 3 (Pangaea Remix)

Extra Inertia EP is scheduled for March 24 release, with clips streamable below.