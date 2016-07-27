Paolo Iocca Returns to RA-1

For RA-1’s third release, label head Paolo Iocca returns to the imprint with his new EP, titled Next Time/ Positive.

RA-1 is an outlet to connect some of the most interesting producers and DJs on the scene that share the same "artisan, shamanic and contemplative approach to underground music production," according to the label.

The three track EP is said to be a blend of "house grooves, scattered acid basslines, and hypnotic techno"—finished off with a remix by L.I.E.S affiliate Florian Kupfer.

Tracklisting

A1. Next Time (Original Mix)

A2. Positive

B1. Next Time (VIP)

B2. Next Time (Florian Kupfer Remix)

Next Time/ Positive EP is scheduled for March 10 release.