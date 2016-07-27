Pär Grindvik Next on Weekend Circuit

Following a string of releases on his own Stockholm LTD, Pär Grindvik will drop his latest LP on Weekend Circuit.

Grindvick's Sole Survivor will follow standout entries in the label's catalog that have included cuts from Lucy, Varg, YYYY, Stanislav Tolkachev, and Developer. The EP will be Grindvik's first full-length EP on the label and is a stunning collection of mind-bending rhythms and "strikingly imperfect tones that delude the mind and mistreat the senses."

Sole Survivor drops on March 7 on 12" vinyl and digital and can be pre-ordered via Weekend Circuit's Bandcamp page.