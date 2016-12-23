Paramount City Records Launches with a New EP from Lucretio

Berlin-based Italian DJ and producer Lucretio (a.k.a. one-half of The Analogue Cops) will drop his The Lisbon Treaty EP via Paramount City Records next Month.

On the solo front, Lucretio—who is the founder of Machines State and co-founder of Restoration Records, Appointment, Parassela, and Muscle Records—released two records last year on Crime City Disco (Classiq Ep) and Picnic34 (Tempesta Di Valvole), and his first of 2017, The Lisbon Treaty, will launch new vinyl-only imprint Paramount City Records with four varied, analog-driven cuts.

With each release, the label will print an image of the Paramount City on the external sleeve—the first of which you can see below, along with a stream of EP snippets. You can pre-order the record here ahead of next month's release.