Pearson Sound & Terence Fixmer Remix Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode's "Where's The Revolution" has been given the remix treatment.

The British electronic band's track "Where's The Revolution" is the first single from forthcoming their full-length, Spirit (which will be available to purchase from March 17), an album produced by Simian Mobile Disco with contributions from Matrixxman.

Subsequent to the LP's release, a nine-track EP of "Where's The Revolution" remixes will follow. Simian Mobile Disco contribute, while Pearson Sound offers two versions of the track, as well as remixes from Terence Fixmer, Ewan Pearson and Patrice Bäumel.

Where's The Revolution Remixes will be released as a double vinyl pack on April 18.

Tracklisting:

01. Where's The Revolution (Autolux Remix)

02. Where's The Revolution (Pearson Sound Remix)

03. Where's The Revolution (Algiers Remix)

04. Where's The Revolution (Simian Mobile Disco Remix)

05. Where's The Revolution (Pearson Sound Beatless Remix)

06. Where's The Revolution (Simian Mobile Disco Dub)

07. Where's The Revolution (Terence Fixmer Spatial Mix)

08. Where's The Revolution (Patrice Bäumel Remix)

09. Where's The Revolution (Ewan Pearson Kompromat Dub)