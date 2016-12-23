News

Pearson Sound & Terence Fixmer Remix Depeche Mode

'Where's The Revolution Remixes' will be released on April 18.

MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 11: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Depeche Mode attend a photocall to launch the Global Spirit Tour on October 11, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

