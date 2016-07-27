Perc Announces New Album

Perc will release his third full-length in April.

Bitter Music, Alistair Wells's third album, will drop on his own Perc Trax. The LP promises to be more dancefloor focussed than previous releases, taking in "everything from strung out vocal treatments to the type of warehouse rabble rousers Perc has made his own since his very first releases." Wells also recruits British vocalist Gazelle Twin on a number of the tracks.

The album's release will be backed by an extensive world tour as well as a launch event in London.

Bitter Music will be released April 28.

Tracklisting:

1. Exit

2. Unelected

3. Wax Apple

4. Chatter

5. I Just Can't Win

6. The Thought That Counts

7. Spit

8. Rat Run

9. Look What Your Love Has Done To Me

10. After Ball