Peter Broderick Shares New Track

Peter Broderick, the Portland, Oregon-based composer, pianist, singer and violinist, has shared a new track from his upcoming collaborative, stripped-back full-length featuring newfound musical partner David Allred.
Out April 7 on Erased Tapes, Find The Ways features nothing more than the violin, upright bass and the voices of Allred and Broderick, as the idea was to create an album as minimal as possible.
Tracklisting
01. Living On A Wire
02. The Wise One
03. Two Otters
04. Hey Stranger
05. Four Aspens
06. The Ways
07. Hesitation
08. I'm Not Crazy
09. Ode To Angelica
10. Robert, Please
Find The Ways is scheduled for April 7 release via Erased Tapes, with "Hey Stranger" streamable below.