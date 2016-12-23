Peter Broderick Shares New Track

Peter Broderick, the Portland, Oregon-based composer, pianist, singer and violinist, has shared a new track from his upcoming collaborative, stripped-back full-length featuring newfound musical partner David Allred.

Out April 7 on Erased Tapes, Find The Ways features nothing more than the violin, upright bass and the voices of Allred and Broderick, as the idea was to create an album as minimal as possible.

Tracklisting

01. Living On A Wire

02. The Wise One

03. Two Otters

04. Hey Stranger

05. Four Aspens

06. The Ways

07. Hesitation

08. I'm Not Crazy

09. Ode To Angelica

10. Robert, Please

Find The Ways is scheduled for April 7 release via Erased Tapes, with "Hey Stranger" streamable below.