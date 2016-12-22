Premiere: Hear a New Remix from Laura Jones

On March 17, Echoe will release its first release of 2017, a remix package for label head Francesca Lombardo's "Remembrance."

Remembrance The Remixes features reworks from Cassy, Laura Jones, Jade, and La Fleur, and marks the first remix package in the label's already impressive discography. Across the four reworks, "Remembrance" is molded to a varied set of club frameworks, from Cassy and La Fleur's 4x4 outings to the breakbeat grooves of Jade and Laura Jones—all four cuts also manage to retain the emotional resonance of the original.

The package drops digitally on March 17, with the vinyl release arriving a few weeks later on April 7. Ahead of those dates, you can stream Laura Jones' jazzy drum workout in full via the player below.