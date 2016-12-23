Premiere: Hear a New Track from Ah! Kosmos

Sound designer, producer, instrumentalist, and Red Bull Music Academy alumni Basak Gunak (a.k.a. Ah! Kosmos) will release a new two-track EP, titled Together We Collide, on March 3.

Together We Collide will be Gunak's third release, following her brilliant 2013 debut, Flesh, and its follow-up LP, Bastards. On the EP, Gunak recruits Warp Records signee LAFAWNDAH and contemporary dancer and choreographer Asli Bostancı to provide stunning vocals on "From the Land Below" and "Silent Safe," respectively. Both artists naturally complement Gunak's lush instrumentation and thick, pulsing rhythms.

Ahead of the March 3 release date, you can stream "From the Land Below" in full via the player below.