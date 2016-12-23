Premiere: Hear a New Track from Chasindub

Late this month, Phonogramme will release Dan Gheorge's (a.k.a. Chasindub) Still Here EP.

Over the past eight years, Gheorge has used his Chasindub moniker to carve out a raw and atmospheric style of house and techno on labels such as Mike Grant’s legendary Moods & Grooves, Muted Noise, and Phonogramme, sub-label of the Parisian record label, store, and distribution company Syncrophone.

Gheorge's latest four-tracker follows in the vein of the sound he has been perfecting over the years, one that touches on deep house, breaks, electro, and techno—think airy pads, groove-led low ends, and hooky synths and vocal chops.

Still Here is out officially on February 27, with EP cut "She Is" streaming in full below.