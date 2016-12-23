Premiere: Hear a New Track from Jack Roland

Amsterdam-based artist Jack Roland's latest EP, Dream Technology, will be released by Italian imprint UN.T.O. on March 10.

Following an Italian-artists-only policy in 2016 that included releases from Raw Ambassador, Marcello Napoletano, Antonio, and Sseige, UN.T.O. Records third release of 2017—its sixth in total—will also be its first international offering.

Dream Technology precedes a full-length album from Roland later in the year and presents four deep and gritty cuts aimed squarely at the floor. Although sitting loosely in the realm of techno, Roland's sound is one that touches on breaks, acid, and electro in a twisted mix of club sounds.

You can pre-order Dream Technology via UN.T.O.'s Bandcamp page, with EP cut "Tech Palms" streaming in full below.