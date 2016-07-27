Premiere: Hear a Track from [a]pendics.shuffle's Upcoming Remix Album

Kenneth James Gibson's latest album as [a]pendics.shuffle, Aware Sequence Found Life, was released in July of last year via Gibson's own Adjunct Audio and will now return in the form of a remix album featuring reworks by a stellar cast including Dance Spirit, Mikael Stavostrand, Dilo, Konstantin Gabbro, Butane, Kamran Sadeghi, Freaky Chakra, Fire Escape (a.k.a. Clovis), Bendejo, Jon McMillion, and Bystander.

Following in line with Gibson's cosmic sound, the remixes on offer are deep cuts for late-night dancefloors. Ahead of the February 10 release date, you can stream Fire Escape's remix in full via the player below, along with previews of all 12 cuts.