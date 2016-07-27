Premiere: Hear a Track from Marquis Hawkes New EP on Aus

Marquis Hawkes' latest EP, Sweet Temptation, will drop on February 10 via Aus Music.

Sweet Temptation will follow last October's Doornroosje EP and expands on his sample-heavy style by bringing melody, rhythm, and chords to the foreground. In true Hawkes fashion, the EP is full of solid vocal lines and cracking drums, four tracks of varying moods and intensities aimed squarely at the floor. From the big-room punch of "Burning Light" to the soulful "Zapper Bluesky," the EP manages to traverse various moods while staying coherent.

Ahead of the release later this week, you can stream "Zapper Bluesky" in full via the player below.