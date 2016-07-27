Premiere: Hear a Track from Real D's New Release on Waxtefacts

The next release on Waxtefacts will arrive late this month from French producer Real D.

Following a sold-out fourth release—a swinging house EP from label head Librarian—the popular vinyl-only label returns with a scorching EP from the French producer, featuring four cuts of pure disco-infused house. Real D's drum programming shines through on the EP, it's a groove-led outing that will set dancefloors alight.

As is usual, Stuck In The Realness will drop as a limited edition 12" later this month. Ahead of the release, you can stream A1 cut, "One Love," via the player below.

Alongside the release of the EP, Waxtefacts will be celebrating its one-year anniversary at Loftus Hall, Berlin, on March 17 with sets from label artists Librarian, Strip Steve, Real D, Interstate, and DJ Storch. You can find more information for the event here.