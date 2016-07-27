Premiere: Hear a Track from Secretsundaze's Forthcoming VA

Secretsundaze has announced its new concept, Dance 2017.

The concept will include an inaugural compilation, a new party series, and a run of 12” EPs throughout next year. The artwork and name nod to the house and techno compilations of the late '80s and '90s, featuring artists like MARRS, Bomb The Bass, and Krush. The forthcoming Dance 2017 VA will drop on February 10 and features cuts from, among others, Amir Alexander, Aybee, Fred P, Nubian Minds, DJ QU, Shanti Celeste, Brawther, Wbeeza, and Endian. Like the Secretsundaze parties, the music on the VA sits in the deeper realms of electronic music—it's sexy, off-kilter disco and house built for the dancefloor.

The Dance 2017 party series will run throughout the year, varying from small 250 capacity parties up to 2000 capacity showcases in London and at the likes of Sonar.

You can pre-order Dance 2017 via Secretsundaze's Bandcamp page, with Aybee's rework of James Priestley & Marco Antonio "Baia 2012" streaming in full via the player below.