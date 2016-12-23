Premiere: Hear a Track from the New Engrave Ltd Compilation

At the end of this week, Engrave Ltd will release its first VA compilation, titled Engrave Ltd Vol. 1.

Engrave Ltd Vol. 1 features tracks from label regulars and new producers alike, artists such as Human Machine, Carlos, Sisio, Ekz, Davis, Rancido, Enzo Elia pres. Gallo, Zopelar, and label heads Musumeci and Dodi Palese. Across the nine tracks on the release, the label presents a colorful collection of deep and atmospheric tunes that signal part of the label's musical landscape; from Musumeci's trippy "Funi" to Ekz's shimmering "Silver Cage" and "Moonball," Carlos' meditative closing track.

Engrave Ltd Vol. 1 will officially drop on March 3 and can be pre-ordered via the label's Beatport page, with Carlos' "Moonball" streaming in full below.