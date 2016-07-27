Premiere: Stream a Cut from Artefakt's Debut LP

Dutch live act and DJ duo Artefakt will release their debut album on Delsin this February.

Known separately as Robin Koek and Nick Lapien—the latter of whom has appeared on our channels several times before—the pair first appeared on Field Records before follow-up releases on Prologue, Delsin, and Konstrukt.

Individually Nick has been making waves under his Lapien moniker, dropping productions via Fred P’s Soul People Music, Finale Sessions, Rekids, and DVS1’s Mistress Recordings; whereas Koek’s intricate sound design work has been performed globally at the likes of Toronto, Viseu, New York, Ohio, Berlin, and Amsterdam.

In advance of the LPs February 13 release, "Somatic Dreams" is streamable via the player below.

Tracklisting

01.Kinship

02.Tapestry

03.Entering The City

04.Somatic Dreams

05.Fernweh

06.Return To Reason

07.Tapeloop