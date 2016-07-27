Premiere: Stream a New Cut from Kid Sublime

On Friday, In-Beat-Ween Music will release a VA compilation titled Footwork House Jam #1.

The compilation is an homage to the global house culture and the long-running Moscow-based club night of the same name (Footwork House Jam). What began as a small project in 2010 soon became the biggest creative community of dancers in Russia, a home to the country's premier dance crews and artists.

The tracks on the release aim to break borders and fuse together disparate styles into an interesting and highly danceable mixture. Footwork House Jam #1 includes five cuts from Karizma, Byron The Aquarius, Nubian Mindz, Kid Sublime & Han Litz, Intr0beatz, and Lay-Far, all who provide swinging interpretations and classicist beats.

Ahead of the February 17 release, you can stream Kid Sublime & Han Litz' cut "Wings of Love" in full via the player below.