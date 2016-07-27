Premiere: Stream a New Track from Pinch

Wearable audio-tech innovator SUBPAC has announced FEEL SUBPAC, an online platform for physical audio culture.

For those unfamiliar, SUBPAC is a wearable technology that allows users to feel sound by transferring low frequencies through the body, providing an enhanced and immersive media experience and taking away the need for a traditional subwoofer—a big advantage for bedroom producers.

The interactive FEEL SUBPAC platform will feature exclusive music by bass heavyweights Pinch, Kode9, Ikonika, Plastikman, dBridge & Skeptical, Calyx and TeeBee, Dada Life, Taso, and Ash Koosha—all of which were made specifically with the SUBPAC experience in mind.

Alongside the launch of FEEL SUBPAC, you can stream Pinch's "Ya See" in full via the player below. Later this month, Pinch is also set to release Man Vs. Sofa, his album alongside Adrian Sherwood—the album will be a joint release by Sherwood's On-U Sound and Pinch's Tectonic Recordings.