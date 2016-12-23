Premiere: Stream a Pépé Bradock Remix of NU

As previously announced, Julien Auger (a.k.a. Pépé Bradock) and Be Svendsen have remixed NU's "Man O To," a track that has racked up tens of millions of Youtube hits since it's inclusion on Acid Pauli’s Get Lost compilation in 2012. In advance of the remix EP's release tomorrow, Pépé Bradock's dub rework is streamable in full below.

Pépé Bradock is a widely respected producer best known for his anthemic releases on French label Kif Recordings which are still sampled heavily to this day. As a DJ, he has spun in almost every major club in the world and is known for his versatile, and mesmerizing style. Bradock conjures a trippy remix and dub version of "Man O To."

The four-tracker also features the original version and a digital-only remix by Be Svendsen.

Tracklisting

01. Man O To

02. Man O To (Pépé Bradock Remix)

03. Man O To (Pépé Bradock Dub)

04. Man O To (Be Svendsen Remix)

Man O To Pépé Bradock & Be Svendsen Remixes is scheduled for February 24 release.