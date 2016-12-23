Premiere: Stream Athlete Whippet's Latest Single

Peckham-based duo Athlete Whippet—a duo comprised of Squareglass founders Bunki and Ballerino—have announced their second single, "UKWTS," to be released March 10 via Squareglass.

Like the preceding single, "UKWTS" is a spacious and atmospheric take on house, a seductive cut that is, arguably, the duo's most danceable record to date. "UKWTS" will be released alongside a remix by Brownswood's Simbad, who's remix follows collaborations with L-Vis 1990, Fred P, and Ron Trent. Simbad’s 1991 Mix of "UKWTS" takes a cinematic approach and perfectly compliments the emotionally resonate original.

In April, Athlete Whippet will follow "UKWTS" with another single and a remix by Horse Meat Disco's Severino. Ahead of both releases, you can stream "UKWTS" in full via the player below.