Premiere: Stream Kangding Ray's New Album on Stroboscopic Artefacts

Kangding Ray's latest album, HYPER OPAL MANTIS, will drop via Lucy's Stroboscopic Artefacts later this week.

The LP will be the French techno artist's first album for Stroboscopic Artefacts and follows 2015's brilliantly formed Cory Arcane and 2014's Stolen Arc—both released via regular label home Raster-Noton. Across its 10 tracks, the album focuses on three states of desire: "HYPER is the primal, sensual lust; OPAL is the emotional catharsis, a blissful desire for love; MANTIS, like the insect it refers to, is the destructive, fatal attraction." Although more techno-focused than his previous releases, HYPER OPAL MANTIS still manages to touch on experimental pastures—think industrial, noise, and atmospheric ambient—with surgical precision.

Like most of Kangding Ray's work, there's deep thought behind the work, this time: "navigating a world of engineered pleasures, big data monitoring of movements and consumption habits, and representations of reality that falsely claim objectivity, further blurred by reduced attention spans and several opaque layers of cultural interpretation and political manipulation."

Alongside the release, Kangding Ray has announced a string of US tour dates, available below with a full stream of the album.

Tour dates:

March 10 - Los Angeles, Vayu Sound one year anniversary

March 11 - Portland, Subsensory

March 16 - Seattle, Kremwerk

March 17 - Toronto, Mecca

March 18 - NYC, Output