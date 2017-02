Anthony Naples will release a new EP on Probito.

Us Mix is the New York-based artist's first EP on his own Probito imprint since 2015's Smacks. In the interim, the label has released music by DJ Python, Bell Le Roy & Larry Leaba, and an ambient full-length by Huerco S. The forthcoming four-tracker Us Mix looks set to be a house-centred affair.

Us Mix is scheduled for release April 7. Pre-order it and stream snippets at Rubadub.

Tracklisting:

A1. Sky Flowers

A2. Seello

B1. At Ease

B2. Us Mix