Raster-Noton Preps Commemorative Book and Compilation

Raster-Noton will soon release the 20-year commemorative book, titled Source Book 1, which includes a comprehensive review of the label, comprised of the extensive catalog of all releases and series published between 1996 and 2016.

According to the label, the publication represents "the beginning of a comprehensive and authorized review of the past 20 years of the label." A short introductory preface by Olaf Bender is followed by a keynote interview conducted by Berlin publicist Max Dax that provides an insight into the identity and philosophy of the label heads.

A further exclusive part of the publication is the accompanying Archiv 4 compilation CD, which is available only with the acquisition of the book. The compilation includes tracks from influent members of the label including Alva Noto, Byetone, Frank Bretschneider, Kangding Ray, Emptyset, Senking, Grischa Lichtenberger, Kyoka, Robert Lippok, Uneo Masaaki, and Anne-James Chaton.

As a continuation of this archival revision, further Source Books are planned that will document artist profiles, installations, composition techniques and sources of inspiration.

The Source Book 1 is limited to 1,000 copies. Its modular design allows to remove, exchange or add pages, which makes it possible to update the content in due time.

Tracklisting

01.Kangding Ray "Silver" (Pruitt Igoe prototype)

02. Emptyset "Augur"

03. Grischa Lichtenberger "0514_01 re 0809_20 1 barrg b"

04. Alva Noto "Milan" (for kostas murkudis)

05. Anne-James Chaton "Nisansala"

06. Frank Bretschneider "Thermik"

07. Senking "Lug"

08. Byetone "Postpostrefabricated"

09. AtomTM "Flimmern"

10. Robert Lippok "Textured"

11. Kyoka "Side to Side" (Live Rec version)

12. Ueno Masaaki "Building Rain (prototype)

Source Book 1 is scheduled for March 17 release.