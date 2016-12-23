Rebekah to Release Debut Album

Soma Quality Recordings will release Rebekah's debut album, titled Fear Paralysis.

The 13-track LP comes more than 10 year's after Rebekah's 2014 debut, and also follows three more recent EPs on Glasgow-based Soma, namely Confined Heart, Code Black, and Anxiety. Other releases have been shared on key techno outlets like Mord and CLR.

The label goes on to describe the release as a "labor of love" for Rebekah as "uncertain times, musically, lead her to refocus all of her time and energy into developing her sound with the aim of creating a cleaner rhetoric than she was generally known for." The culmination of this process has found Rebekah "returning to a simpler time where elements from the depths are explored more thoroughly."

Tracklisting

01. Intro

02. Breakfast With Jeff

03. 1997 Reprise

04. Requiem For A Dream

05. Breathe

06. Tell Me Your Secrets

07. Fear Paralysis

08. Thirteen

09. I Died A Thousand Times

10. Code Black

11. Again

12. Later That Day

13. Anxiety

Fear Paralysis is scheduled for April 28 release, with "1997 Reprise" streamable in full below.

For more information on Rebekah, read her Real Talk here.