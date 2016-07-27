Repitch Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Compilation

Repitch Recordings will celebrate five years with a compilation.

Techno imprint Repitch is run by Berlin-based Italians Shapednoise, Ascion and D. Carbone. In celebration of its fifth anniversary, the label heads have pulled together a selection of former contributors and producers who have inspired them over the years, for a heavyweight 16-track compilation.

The release's intentionally ambivalent title, Dys Functional Electronic Music, is a nod to Repitch's musical identity, "often deviating from norms or distancing itself from common club functionalism." Aside from a handful of contributions from the label owners, regulars Mike Parker, Gaja, AnD, and Sote also chime in. Pinch and The Zenker Brothers offer some dub-infused atmospherics, alongside cuts from Skudge and Nuel.

Dys Functional Electronic Music will drop March 16.

Tracklisting:

A1. Pinch "No Justice PT2 "

A2. Ascion "Getaway "

A3. Nuel "Biopunk "

B1. Galaxian "Show of Force "

B2. Drvg Cvltvre "Dead And Gone"

C1. Shapednoise "0.1dbhisdoi'fioa"

C2. Chris Moss Acid "Catacid "

C3. AnD "TT2 "

D1. Gaja "Any Expectations "

D2. The Exaltics "Vierundvierzig"

D3. Sote "Operor"

E1. SKUDGE "BUCHLAM1000"

E2. Mike Parker "Ilium_Curve"

E3. Ascion & D. Carbone "Dritte"

F1. Zenker Brothers "Perainer"

F2. D. Carbone "Comma Wave"