Repitch Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Compilation

Repitch Recordings will celebrate five years with a compilation.
Techno imprint Repitch is run by Berlin-based Italians Shapednoise, Ascion and D. Carbone. In celebration of its fifth anniversary, the label heads have pulled together a selection of former contributors and producers who have inspired them over the years, for a heavyweight 16-track compilation.
The release's intentionally ambivalent title, Dys Functional Electronic Music, is a nod to Repitch's musical identity, "often deviating from norms or distancing itself from common club functionalism." Aside from a handful of contributions from the label owners, regulars Mike Parker, Gaja, AnD, and Sote also chime in. Pinch and The Zenker Brothers offer some dub-infused atmospherics, alongside cuts from Skudge and Nuel.
Dys Functional Electronic Music will drop March 16.
Tracklisting:
A1. Pinch "No Justice PT2
"
A2. Ascion "Getaway "
A3. Nuel "Biopunk "
B1. Galaxian "Show of Force "
B2. Drvg Cvltvre "Dead And Gone"
C1. Shapednoise "0.1dbhisdoi'fioa"
C2. Chris Moss Acid "Catacid "
C3. AnD "TT2 "
D1. Gaja "Any Expectations "
D2. The Exaltics "Vierundvierzig"
D3. Sote "Operor"
E1. SKUDGE "BUCHLAM1000"
E2. Mike Parker "Ilium_Curve"
E3. Ascion & D. Carbone "Dritte"
F1. Zenker Brothers "Perainer"
F2. D. Carbone "Comma Wave"