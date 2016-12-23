Rhythm Rapport to Host Vera, Kamran Sadeghi

Rhythm Rapport, the Los Angeles-based underground which burst onto the scene in 2016 with bookings from the likes of Voigtmann, Maayan Nidam, and Oskar Offermann, has announced details surrounding its first party of the year.

The series, which aims to "honor the roots of dance music while advocating for the experimentation and innovation of the future," will return this Friday night to a proper warehouse venue in Downtown Los Angeles. For their 2017 debut, organizers have locked in an all-star cast of minimal-leaning selectors, with Melliflow label boss Vera at the top of the bill. Vera's performance at the XLR8R party in early 2016 was legendary, and with Melliflow listed as one of our top labels of 2016, Vera's long-awaited return to Los Angeles is not to be missed. Renowned Iranian-American producer Kamran Sadeghi of Meander and Cocoon affiliation will also perform a 90-minute live set at the event, with support provided by local talent Gegov and visuals from Annie Heslin of ReSolute.

A limited number of $15 presale tickets remain; get them here. For more information about Rhythm Rapport, head to the event's Facebook page.