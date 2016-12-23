Ricardo Villalobos' MDRNTY Debut Goes for Repress

Ricardo Villalobos' MDRNTY002 EP is set to go to repress.

The second release the recently launched MDRNTY RECORDS label came from Ricardo Villalobos under his Germanized moniker Richard Wolfsdorf.

Faithful to his style, Villalobos offers a 20-minutes+ cut divided onto two sides.

Featuring Canadian singer Beaver Sheppard, both tracks are captivating minimalistic trips.

Tracklisting:

A. FIVA 1

B. FIVA 2

MDRNTY002 is already been released and sold out, but a repress is scheduled for March.

Ahead of the repress, "FIVA 2" is exclusively streamable in full below.