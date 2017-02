Fuse resident Rich NxT will soon release a new three-track EP, titled NXT003.

NXT003 will be only the third release on his own label, NxT Records, all of which have come from the London-based producer himself. His previous releases have all landed on Fuse London and HUND Records.

Tracklisting:

A. 1=0

B1. Trumadog

B2. FUHP

In advance of the EP's March 7 release, "FUHP" is streamable in full below.